HONG KONG: Asian shares leapt on Tuesday (Nov 24) following a spectacular Wall Street surge as Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO sparked a relief rally in the battered AI trade, while Federal Reserve tightening bets lifted Treasury yields and the dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 4.6 per cent, bouncing back from an eight-month low and heading for its biggest single-day gain in two weeks.

Japan's Nikkei added 4.5 per cent as traders returned from a local holiday. South Korea's KOSPI surged 7.5 per cent, while Taiwanese shares jumped 9.1 per cent. Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 1.4 per cent as of 9.55am.

Huang's comeback capped a whirlwind week of events that whipped markets and tore through the AI ecosystem, which has relied on Nvidia for everything from supplying chips to bankrolling the industry's massive buildout.

Shares of Nvidia surged 31.5 per cent on Monday, marking their biggest daily percentage gain in 23 years and restoring nearly US$1 trillion in value to the company.

Companies across the AI industry also rallied sharply, with the Nasdaq 100, which is concentrated in megacap tech companies, jumping more than 6 per cent.

"The return of the most important man in the AI industry to the helm of its most important company has eased fear and uncertainty about the AI trade, at least at the margins," despite lingering concerns about slowing AI investment and moderating earnings growth, said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

There are other risks for the market as well, such as uncertainty over US interest rate policy, with investors set to focus on Wednesday's PCE Index data ahead of the Fed's final meeting of 2026, he added.

S&P 500 futures were flat and Nasdaq futures edged down 0.2 per cent early on Tuesday. The cash S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes surged 4.7 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively.