Asian stocks extend rally on Gulf breakthrough hopes, oil hits two-month lows

SYDNEY: Asian stocks joined a global rally on Friday (Jun 12) on hopes a Middle East peace deal may finally materialise, while the dollar and bond yields dropped and oil prices fell to two-month lows, tempering inflation fears.

All eyes are on the hotly-awaited market debut of Elon Musk's SpaceX, which has made history with the biggest-ever initial public offering. The IPO raised a record US$75 billion, valuing the rocket and spacecraft manufacturer at US$1.77 trillion and making Musk the world's first trillionaire.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a peace deal could be signed as soon as this weekend, hours after threatening more strikes on Iran. He said negotiations with Tehran had advanced to the highest levels of Iran's leadership and had been approved by a broad coalition of regional powers.

Trump's remarks follow repeated bouts of optimism from the president that have failed to yield a deal, rattling market sentiment.

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Nonetheless, "This does look perhaps a bit more tangible than we have had," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at the National Australia Bank.

"If we hear something from Iran that sounds positive, the odds (of a peace deal) are clearly going to flip quite dramatically."

The deal, if confirmed, would be the most significant diplomatic breakthrough yet to end the three-month-old war, which has sent global energy prices sharply higher. The European Central Bank had to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly three years to nip war-driven inflation in the bud.