Asian stocks slide as recession fears send Wall St into bear market

HONG KONG: Asian shares tumbled on Tuesday (Jun 14) after Wall Street officially entered bear market territory and bond yields hit a two-decade high on fears aggressive US interest rate hikes would push the world's largest economy into recession.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.9 per cent early in Asia.

Australian shares S&P/ASX200 sank 5 per cent in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei stock index was down 1.74 per cent. Singapore was down 0.9 per cent, and the Hang Seng Index shed 1.35 per cent.

The negative tone in Asia follows a bleak session in the US on Monday, which saw Goldman Sachs forecast a 75 basis point interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting on Wednesday.

"The US will see rate rises faster and higher than Wall Street has been expecting," James Rosenberg, Ord Minnett advisor in Sydney told Reuters. "There will likely be the double impact of earnings forecasts being trimmed and further price to earnings derating."