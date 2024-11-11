Asian stocks struggle as China support plan falls flat, bitcoin hits record

Hopes had been building all last week that officials would deploy a "bazooka" stimulus, the need for which was highlighted on Sunday by data showing Chinese inflation slowed last month and came in below forecasts.

Authorities in late September began unveiling a raft of policies aimed at reigniting the economy, which has failed to fire since the lifting of tough COVID-19-fighting rules at the end of 2022.

Among them were interest rate cuts and an easing of home-buying measures as leaders try to address a crisis in the country's vast property sector.

Friday's announcement saw Chinese shares traded in New York plunge more than 4 per cent.

Hong Kong led Asian losses on Monday, shedding more than 1 per cent, while Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok and Jakarta also fell.

There were gains in Shanghai, Tokyo, Singapore and Mumbai, while London, Paris and Frankfurt also advanced at the open.

The selling came as investors ignored another record for all three markets on Wall Street, which was also helped by another Federal Reserve interest rate cut.