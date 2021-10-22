Asian tech shares jump, China property stocks rally as Evergrande makes payment

TOKYO : Tech stocks climbed in Asia on Friday, following U.S. peers higher, while Chinese property stocks rallied following a surprise interest payment https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-evergrande-sends-funds-trustee-bond-coupon-due-sept-23-source-2021-10-22 by debt-ridden property developer China Evergrande Group.

Meanwhile cyclical stocks dragged amid worries that central bankers will need to tighten monetary policy into slowing growth in order to tackle persistent inflation.

Regional bond yields rose with those on U.S. Treasuries, where the market priced in higher inflation by narrowing the spread between short- and long-term yields, and pushing breakeven rates to the highest since 2012.

The dollar held gains from overnight - when it rose the most since the start of last week against major peers - as better jobs and housing data boosted the case for a faster tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus and earlier interest rate hikes.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.7per cent led by technology shares, while energy shares were the biggest drag. The broader Topix added 0.3per cent, with a 0.6per cent jump in the Topix growth index handily outpacing a 0.1per cent advance for the value index.

Chinese blue chips gained 0.3per cent, with the CSI300 Real Estate Index rising 2.5per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.4per cent, as an index tracking Hong Kong-listed mainland developers rallied 4.3per cent.

Australia's benchmark index slipped 0.2per cent as commodity-linked shares fell.

China Evergrande Group wired funds to a trustee account on Thursday for a dollar bond interest payment due Sept. 23, a source told Reuters on Friday, days before a deadline that would have plunged the embattled developer into formal default. The stock jumped 5.4per cent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1per cent.

Meanwhile, S&P 500 E-minis futures slipped 0.1per cent after the cash index posted a record closing high overnight, led by surging tech shares.

The S&P 500 added 0.3per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied 0.6per cent, although the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged slightly lower.

Next week, almost all the so-called FAANG giants report earnings: Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Google-owner Alphabet. Netflix posted its results on Oct.19, and for the quarter that ended in September, diluted earnings-per-share came in at US$3.19, beating analyst expectations of US$2.57.

"The narrative over the last couple of days has been earnings focused and tech stocks have led the charge," said Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG Australia. "There's momentum there, simple as that."

At the same time, he said concerns over growth and inflation has raised speculation that central banks will increase interest rates, potentially crimping growth, and that is weighing particularly heavily on cyclical shares.

Oil prices resumed their climb on Friday, after dropping back from multi-year highs reached earlier in the week, amid continued tightness in U.S. supply.

Brent crude added 0.2per cent to US$84.77, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2per cent to US$82.65.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped last week to a 19-month low, data showed overnight, pointing to a tighter labor market.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were at 1.6922per cent, holding close to a five-month high of 1.7050per cent reached overnight. Two-year yields at 0.4484per cent were also close to the overnight high of 0.4560per cent, a level not seen since March of last year.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against six major rivals, was largely flat at 93.730 on Friday, maintaining the previous session's 0.2per cent gain.

The Fed has signaled it could start to taper stimulus as soon as next month, with rate hikes following late next year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks later on Friday in a panel discussion.

(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)