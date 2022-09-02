Asia's cocoa butter exports seen climbing on higher grinding, easing freight rates

SINGAPORE : Asia's cocoa butter exports are likely to jump this year as higher grinding, lower freight rates and easing of supply chain restrictions boost sales, producers and industry officials said on Friday.

The region's cocoa butter exports are forecast to rise around 13 per cent in calendar 2022, from around 196,000 tonnes shipped a year ago, Alvin Lee, chairman of Cocoa Association of Asia (CAA), told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Singapore.

"2022 pace is on course for 13 per cent higher cocoa butter exports, partly influenced by cheaper freight rates and backlogs being cleared," he said.

Asia which consumes more cocoa powder, exports butter to buyers mainly in the United States and Europe.

"In Asia, cocoa butter market is mainly Japan and Australia," said Elie Fouche, vice president for Asia Pacific at Barry Callebaut. "A large portion of cocoa butter produced in Asia is exported to Europe and North America."

Freight rates to ship cocoa from Asia to the United States have declined to around $10,000-$12,000 per container, down from $22,000-$23,000 last year.

Asia's second-quarter cocoa grind rose by 3.6 per cent year-on-year to 228,895 tonnes, according to the data from the CAA.

London cocoa futures this week climbed to a 10-1/2 month high of 1,884 pounds, boosted by the weakness of sterling against the dollar.

Cocoa demand is expected to rebound in 2022, led by growth in Asia and higher processing in Europe as travel and tourism resume, industry officials said.