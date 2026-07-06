ASM International names KPN's Chris Figee as new CFO

July 6 : ASM International, Europe's second-largest maker of semiconductor equipment, said on Monday it plans to nominate Chris Figee as its next chief financial officer.

The Dutch company said the appointment will be submitted for shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting expected to be held in March 2027.

Figee, currently chief financial officer and member of the board of management of Dutch telecoms group KPN , will join ASM on December 1st this year.

He would succeed Paul Verhagen, who had planned to retire after his current term, ASM says. He will step down as CFO following the meeting, and remain with ASM in an advisory role until the end of his contract.