ASM International posts lower than expected fourth-quarter orders

Computer chip equipment maker ASM International (ASMI) reported fourth-quarter orders below analyst expectations on Tuesday after weakness in automotive and industrial markets outweighed otherwise strong sales in its tools for AI chips.

Orders, the most closely watched figure in its quarterly results, reached 731 million euros ($766.60 million) in the quarter, against a 790 million euro consensus from estimates compiled by researcher Visible Alpha.

The Dutch company also posted its revenue forecast for the first quarter in a range between 810 million and 850 million euros. Analysts polled by LSEG expected revenue first-quarter revenue of 819 million euros.

Last week BE Semiconductor industries forecast an unexpected sales drop for the first quarter, with strength in AI-related orders more than offset by the slowdown in the industry's traditional markets.

($1 = 0.9527 euros)