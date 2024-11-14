ASML CEO says AI boom benefits the company

AMSTERDAM : ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet said on Thursday the ongoing boom in AI computer chips would help ASML by increasing the relative share of advanced logic and memory chips being made, leading to more sales of the company's best tools.

At the company's investor day in Veldhoven, Netherlands, Fouquet said the company expected the chip market to grow 9 per cent annually through 2025, passing the $1 trillion mark around 2030.

"When it comes to 2030, we are still very, very bullish," he said.

AI and related memory chips will grow to make up around 40 per cent of the total, he said. Earlier on Thursday, the company said it expected its own sales to increase by about 8-14 per cent annually through 2030.

