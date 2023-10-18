Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

ASML CEO says he expects demand from China will remain strong
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

ASML CEO says he expects demand from China will remain strong

ASML CEO says he expects demand from China will remain strong

FILE PHOTO: ASML logo is seen in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

18 Oct 2023 09:44PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM : The chief executive of Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV said on Wednesday he expected demand from Chinese chipmakers to continue to be strong, despite export restrictions imposed by the U.S. and Dutch governments.

"I don't think we will see a peak this year, I think there will be a significant amount of demand coming out of China for mature technology," Peter Wennink said at a press conference following third quarter results.

He added that the export restrictions impact around 15 per cent of ASML's sales to China, which is the company's third-largest market after Taiwan and South Korea.

Earlier on Wednesday ASML warned that 2024 sales may be flat.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.