Business

ASML CEO says politics will lead to slower semiconductor advances
Business

ASML CEO says politics will lead to slower semiconductor advances

ASML CEO says politics will lead to slower semiconductor advances

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed ASML logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

26 Apr 2023 08:59PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2023 08:59PM)
AMSTERDAM : National security plans and geopolitical tensions including those between the United States and China will have ripple effects through the semiconductor industry, the chief executive of ASML Holding NV said on Wednesday.

Speaking at ASML's annual meeting, CEO Peter Wennink said it was "logical" that China would seek to develop its own technologies, including semiconductor equipment, when it is restricted from purchasing products made abroad.

ASML dominates the market for lithography tools, important equipment needed in computer chip manufacture, and Wennink said he was not worried rivals anywhere are close to being able to develop and build competing top-end commercial products.

Source: Reuters

