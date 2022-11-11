Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

ASML CEO: Would not change 2030 growth targets if China excluded
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

ASML CEO: Would not change 2030 growth targets if China excluded

ASML CEO: Would not change 2030 growth targets if China excluded
FILE PHOTO: ASML CEO Peter Wennink attends a news conference after fourth quarter earnings in Veldhoven, Netherlands January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
ASML CEO: Would not change 2030 growth targets if China excluded
FILE PHOTO: ASML logo is seen in this illustration taken February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
11 Nov 2022 11:17PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 11:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM : ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, would not change its 2030 forecasts much if Chinese chipmakers are unable to expand their capacity beyond current levels, CEO Peter Wennink told investors on Friday.

ASML had about 16 per cent of sales in China in 2021 but it has not received permission to sell its most advanced tools there as they are considered "dual use" technology with military applications.

Speaking at a meeting with investors, Wennink said "if the geopolitical situation is such, which I would not expect, but that, for instance China would absolutely be excluded from any growth, the demand is there. The fabs (fabrication plants) would be built somewhere else. There could be a temporary hiccup. But ultimately those chips need to be made."

"So it doesn't change the 2030 picture that much."

ASML on Thursday upgraded its long term forecasts for 2025 and 2030, saying it expects demand for its products to be strong in the coming decade.

It expects sales to grow to 44-60 billion euros in 2030, from 18.6 billion euros in 2021.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.