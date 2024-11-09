ASML hit with global IT outage that was resolved

Computer chip equipment maker ASML had a global IT systems outage on Friday, which has been resolved, a spokesperson for the company told Reuters.

"All systems are fully recovered," the company said, adding that the cause of the outage is currently being investigated.

The outage, which caused some employees to work remotely, was first reported by Dutch newspaper Eindhovens Dagblad.

ASML — one of the foremost semiconductor equipment makers in the world — last month prematurely released its third-quarter earnings during trading hours, half a day earlier than scheduled, attributing the incident to a "technical error."

ASML supplies chip making equipment to companies such as Samsung Electronics and TSMC, which makes chips for Nvidia.