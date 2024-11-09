Logo
Business

ASML hit with global IT outage that was resolved
FILE PHOTO: ASML logo is seen at the headquarters in Veldhoven, Netherlands June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

09 Nov 2024 03:12AM
Computer chip equipment maker ASML had a global IT systems outage on Friday, which has been resolved, a spokesperson for the company told Reuters.

"All systems are fully recovered," the company said, adding that the cause of the outage is currently being investigated.

The outage, which caused some employees to work remotely, was first reported by Dutch newspaper Eindhovens Dagblad.

ASML — one of the foremost semiconductor equipment makers in the world — last month prematurely released its third-quarter earnings during trading hours, half a day earlier than scheduled, attributing the incident to a "technical error."

ASML supplies chip making equipment to companies such as Samsung Electronics and TSMC, which makes chips for Nvidia.

Source: Reuters

