Business

ASML launches 12 billion euro share buyback programme, upgrades 2025 forecast
Business

ASML launches 12 billion euro share buyback programme, upgrades 2025 forecast

ASML launches 12 billion euro share buyback programme, upgrades 2025 forecast

FILE PHOTO: ASML logo is seen in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

10 Nov 2022 11:51PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 11:51PM)
AMSTERDAM : ASML Holding NV, a key supplier of equipment to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday said it would launch a 12 billion euro ($12.2 billion) share buyback programme to run through 2025.

In an announcement ahead of an investors' day on Nov. 11, the company said it expects revenue of 30 billion to 40 billion euros by 2025, up from a previous estimate of 24 billion to 30 billion euros.

"While the current macro environment creates near-term uncertainties, we expect longer-term demand and capacity showing healthy growth," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9839 euros)

Source: Reuters

