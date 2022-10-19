Logo
Business

ASML reports better than expected Q3 sales, strong bookings
Business

ASML reports better than expected Q3 sales, strong bookings

ASML reports better than expected Q3 sales, strong bookings

FILE PHOTO: ASML logo is seen in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

19 Oct 2022 01:39PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2022 01:39PM)
AMSTERDAM : ASML Holding NV, a key equipment supplier to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday reported better than expected third quarter sales and profit, and record new bookings.

Net profit was 1.7 billion euros ($1.67 billion), on sales of 5.8 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had seen third quarter net profit at 1.42 billion euros, on sales of 5.41 billion euros.

In the second quarter of 2022, ASML had income of 1.70 billion euros on sales of 5.78 billion euros.

($1 = 1.0165 euros)

Source: Reuters

