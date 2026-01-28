ASML reports big orders beat as AI drives chipmaker demand, to lay off 1,700

ASML reported stronger-than-expected bookings in the fourth quarter on Wednesday (Jan 28), with the world's largest supplier of computer chip equipment receiving more orders as companies boosted investment in AI chipmaking capacity.

Europe's largest company by market cap also said separately it would lay off 1,700 jobs, or 3.8 per cent of the total - mostly in the Netherlands and US and largely at the leadership level.

The cull is the largest the company has seen in absolute numbers, following prolonged expansion in the 2010s and 2020s, CFO Roger Dassen said on a conference call.

Fourth-quarter bookings, the most watched metric in the industry, were €13.2 billion (US$15.8 billion), compared with €5.4 billion in the previous quarter. That compared with analyst expectations of €6.32 billion, according to researcher Visible Alpha.

"In the last months, many of our customers have shared a notably more positive assessment of the medium-term market situation, primarily based on more robust expectations of the sustainability of AI-related demand," ASML's Chief executive Christophe Fouquet said in a statement.