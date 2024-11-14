ASML says its revenue to grow to between $46 billion and $63 billion by 2030

AMSTERDAM : Computer chip equipment maker ASML said on Thursday it expects its sales to grow to between 44 billion euros and 60 billion ($46.4 billion-$63.3 billion) by 2030, suggesting an average annual increase of 8 per cent-14 per cent, driven by strong demand for its most advanced tools.

The guidance came in a statement ahead of the company's biannual investor day at its headquarters in Veldhoven, Netherlands.

"We expect that our ability to scale EUV technology into the next decade ... positions ASML well to contribute to, and leverage the artificial intelligence opportunity, and (will allow) ASML to deliver significant revenue and profitability growth," CEO Christophe Fouquet said in a statement.

The revenue forecast and guidance for gross margins of between 56 per cent-60 per cent are unchanged from the company's previous long- term guidance issued in 2022.

The guidance follows third quarter earnings in October that missed analysts' expectations by the most in years, as customers such as Intel and Samsung delayed orders for equipment amid weakness in chip markets other than AI.

($1 = 0.9478 euros)