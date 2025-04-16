ASML says tariffs cloud outlook for 2025 and 2026

ASML, the world's biggest supplier of computer chip-making equipment, said on Wednesday that tariffs were increasing uncertainty for its outlook for 2025 and 2026.

The Dutch group's Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet said his conversations with customers supported its expectations that 2025 and 2026 would be growth years.

"However, the recent tariff announcements have increased uncertainty in the macro environment," he said in a statement.

ASML's net bookings, the most closely watched figure in the industry, were 3.9 billion euros ($4.4 billion) in the first three months of 2025, below analysts' consensus estimate of 4.89 billion euros compiled by researcher Visible Alpha.

