ASML seeking alternative sources for neon gas amid Ukraine crisis
ASML seeking alternative sources for neon gas amid Ukraine crisis

ASML seeking alternative sources for neon gas amid Ukraine crisis

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Dutch chipmakers ASML is seen on the headquarters in Veldhoven, October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

23 Feb 2022 07:49PM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 08:05PM)
AMSTERDAM :ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, is examining alternative sources for the small amount of neon it uses in its factories in case a conflict between Russia and Ukraine disrupts supplies.

Although Ukraine is the world's biggest producer of neon, ASML sources less than 20per cent of the gas from it uses from those countries, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Neon is a key material used in the gas-phase lasers used in chipmaking, and prices soared during the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2014.

Most of the world's semiconductors are manufactured in Asia, where ASML had 85per cent of its sales in 2021. The company's key customers include TSMC, Samsung and Intel.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

