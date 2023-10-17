Logo
Business

ASML sees no short-term impact of updated US rules on China exports
FILE PHOTO: ASML logo is seen at the headquarters in Veldhoven, Netherlands June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

17 Oct 2023 10:59PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2023 11:40PM)
AMSTERDAM: ASML, a major supplier of equipment to computer chip manufacturers, said on Tuesday (Oct 16) it does not expect any short-term financial impact from newly updated guidance on US restrictions on exports to China.

The Netherlands-based company said in a statement it expected the new US guidelines to "have an impact on the regional split of our systems sales in the medium to long term", meaning it will affect the volume of sales the company has in one country versus another, but not sales overall.

"We do not expect these measures to have a material impact on our financial outlook for 2023" or longer term financial forecasts, it said.

The company added in the statement that it is still studying new guidelines announced by the Biden administration overnight.

"It is our understanding that the new regulations will be applicable to a limited number of fabs (fabrication plants) in China related to advanced semiconductor manufacturing," the company said.

China is ASML's third-largest market by sales after Taiwan and South Korea.

Previous rounds of restrictions from the US government have barred the company from selling its most advanced products to customers in China.

It must also seek a license to export more mature products under a regime introduced by the Dutch government earlier this year.

Source: Reuters

