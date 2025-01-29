Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

ASML shares surge after strong bookings
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

ASML shares surge after strong bookings

ASML shares surge after strong bookings

FILE PHOTO: ASML logo is seen in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Jan 2025 03:19PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : ASML shares rose sharply in early Frankfurt trading on Wednesday following strong quarterly bookings.

The biggest supplier of computer chip-making equipment posted much better than expected fourth-quarter bookings of 7.08 billion euros, on strong demand for its most advanced tools.

The shares, which have been hit by the DeepSeek rout this week, were up 8.7 per cent in Frankfurt.

"The strong Q4 booking and backlog will dispel some of the bearish concerns regarding 2025 itself, though concerns on the 2026 growth are likely to persist," Jefferies said in a note.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement