ASML shares surge after strong bookings

MILAN : ASML shares rose sharply in early Frankfurt trading on Wednesday following strong quarterly bookings.

The biggest supplier of computer chip-making equipment posted much better than expected fourth-quarter bookings of 7.08 billion euros, on strong demand for its most advanced tools.

The shares, which have been hit by the DeepSeek rout this week, were up 8.7 per cent in Frankfurt.

"The strong Q4 booking and backlog will dispel some of the bearish concerns regarding 2025 itself, though concerns on the 2026 growth are likely to persist," Jefferies said in a note.