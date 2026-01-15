ASML tops $500 billion market cap as TSMC results ignite semis rally

Jan 15 - Shares in ASML surged to a new all-time high on Thursday, pushing its market capitalisation past the $500 billion milestone and cementing its lead as Europe’s most valuable company.

The surge in the Dutch chipmaking equipment manufacturer was fuelled by TSMC's blockbuster results, which sparked a broad rally across European semiconductor stocks.

ASML shares were up around 5 per cent, hitting a record 1,167 euros earlier in the session. Its market value stood at around 443 billion euros ($515 billion) as of 0858 GMT.

($1 = 0.8595 euros)