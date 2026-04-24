Ubisoft turns to Assassin's Creed ‘Black Flag’ remake, led by Singapore studio, to steady the ship

Ubisoft said on Thursday (Apr 23) that "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced", a remake of its 2013 pirate-themed hit title, would launch on Jul 9, marking the video game group's first major release since its profit warning in January.

Ubisoft's market capitalisation has collapsed 93 per cent from its 2018 peak of more than €12 billion (US$14 billion). It expects an operating loss of €1 billion in 2026, driven by the cancellation of six games.

"If the showcase succeeds, I think a positive market reaction is likely. But they can't afford to disappoint," Corentin Marty, analyst at Paris broker TP ICAP Midcap, told Reuters.

Primarily developed by Ubisoft Singapore, "Black Flag Resynced" will include updated visuals, new gameplay features, and an extended storyline, Ubisoft said, adding Grammy-nominated artist Woodkid is returning on the soundtrack.

The game, to be priced at €59.99, will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and Ubisoft's own store, the company said.