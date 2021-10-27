Asset manager Tikehau Capital applies to list SPAC on SGX - sources

SINGAPORE : European asset manager Tikehau Capital has applied to list a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on the Singapore Exchange, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The SPAC is sponsored by Tikehau Capital and Financiere Agache, a holding company of LVMH luxury goods chief Bernard Arnault, and will raise about SUS$200 million (US$148.4 million), said the sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

SGX declined to comment, saying listing applications were confidential, while there was no immediate response to a query sent to Tikehau Capital during Asia hours. Reuters was not immediately able to contact Financiere Agache.

(US$1=1.34807 Singapore dollars)

