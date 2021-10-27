Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Asset manager Tikehau Capital applies to list SPAC on SGX - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Asset manager Tikehau Capital applies to list SPAC on SGX - sources

Asset manager Tikehau Capital applies to list SPAC on SGX - sources

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the Singapore Exchange (SGX) which stays open during "circuit breaker" measures to curb coronavirus COVID-19) in central business district area in Singapore, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

27 Oct 2021 10:29AM (Updated: 27 Oct 2021 10:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : European asset manager Tikehau Capital has applied to list a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on the Singapore Exchange, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The SPAC is sponsored by Tikehau Capital and Financiere Agache, a holding company of LVMH luxury goods chief Bernard Arnault, and will raise about SUS$200 million (US$148.4 million), said the sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

SGX declined to comment, saying listing applications were confidential, while there was no immediate response to a query sent to Tikehau Capital during Asia hours. Reuters was not immediately able to contact Financiere Agache.

(US$1=1.34807 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us