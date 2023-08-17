Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Asset manager Valkyrie files for Ethereum-focused ETF with US SEC
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Asset manager Valkyrie files for Ethereum-focused ETF with US SEC

Asset manager Valkyrie files for Ethereum-focused ETF with US SEC

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

17 Aug 2023 05:06AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Asset manager Valkyrie has filed for an Ethereum Strategy exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will invest in ether futures and other collateral assets, paperwork filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Wednesday.

After a brutal 2022, the cryptocurrency market is on a rebound as big asset managers, including BlackRock, explore the viability of the alternative asset by planning to launch a string of derivative-based products such as ETFs.

ETFs that track the price of bitcoin futures contracts have been allowed by regulators since October 2021. The greenlighting of the ETF by the SEC was seen as a watershed moment for cryptocurrencies at the time.

The regulator, however, has rejected dozens of applications for spot bitcoin ETFs, citing inadequate level of trading surveillance that could leave the underlying spot market subject to fraud and manipulation.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.