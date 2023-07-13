Logo
Associated Press, OpenAI partner to explore generative AI use in news
Associated Press, OpenAI partner to explore generative AI use in news

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

13 Jul 2023 11:23PM (Updated: 13 Jul 2023 11:37PM)
:News publisher Associated Press said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with OpenAI to share select news content and technology, as the two firms explore the use of generative AI in news products.

The arrangement involves OpenAI licensing part of AP's text archive, while AP will leverage the ChatGPT-maker's technology, according to a statement, which added that AP does not use generative AI for its news stories.

"News organizations must have a seat at the table ... so that newsrooms large and small can leverage this technology to benefit journalism,” said Kristin Heitmann, AP's senior vice president and chief revenue officer.

Source: Reuters

