Business

Aston Martin, Lucid Group to enter into agreement to make electric vehicles
Business

FILE PHOTO: A Lucid Air electric vehicle is displayed in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S., September 27, 2021. Picture taken September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Hyunjoo Jin/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Aston Martin logo is seen on a V12 Vantage car at the company’s factory in Gaydon, Britain, March 16, 2022. Picture taken March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble
FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen on the wheel of a Lucid Air Dream Edition parked at the Nasdaq MarketSite as Lucid Motors (Nasdaq: LCID) began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange after completing its business combination with Churchill Capital Corp IV in New York City, New York, U.S., July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
26 Jun 2023 02:41PM
:British luxury carmaker Aston Martin said on Monday it would enter into an agreement with Lucid Group to manufacture "high performance" electric vehicles (EVs).

As part of the agreement, U.S.-based luxury EV maker Lucid will supply Aston Martin with select powertrain components for initial and certain future battery-electric vehicle (BEV) models.

Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Aston Martin would issue about 28.4 million new ordinary shares and make phased cash payments to Lucid totalling about $232 million, while Lucid would become a 3.7 per cent shareholder in the car maker.

"Combined with our internal development, this (the agreement) will allow us to create a single bespoke BEV platform

suitable for all future Aston Martin products," said Roberto Fedeli, chief technology officer of Aston Martin.

Source: Reuters

