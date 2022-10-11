Logo
Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites
Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites

11 Oct 2022 10:28PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2022 10:28PM)
WASHINGTON : Rocket builder Astra Space Inc signed an agreement with Maxar to supply electric propulsion engines for the Earth observation firm’s future low-earth orbiting satellites, Astra announced on Tuesday.

The value of the agreement was not disclosed. Astra declined to say how many satellites were involved in the agreement.

The agreement with Maxar adds to 103 spacecraft orders that Alameda, California-based Astra has booked as of August 2022 since acquiring electric propulsion firm Apollo Fusion last year.

Astra has said it is focusing heavily this year on spacecraft engine production and building a new rocket after canceling its Rocket 3.3, which struggled to reach orbit consistently.

Source: Reuters

