Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites
FILE PHOTO: The NASA logo is seen at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

13 Jun 2022 02:24AM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 02:56AM)
WASHINGTON: Rocket firm Astra Space's mission to send tiny weather-monitoring NASA satellites to orbit on Sunday failed after a second-stage booster engine shut down early in space, according to the company's livestream of the mission.

The failure occurred roughly 10 minutes after a successful liftoff of Astra's Rocket 3.3 from a launchpad at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

"We had a nominal first-stage flight. However, the upper-stage engine did shutdown early and we did not deliver our payloads to orbit," said Astra's livestream commentator Amanda Durk Frye

Source: Reuters

