Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

AstraZeneca agrees to research deal worth up to $5.22 billion with CSPC
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

AstraZeneca agrees to research deal worth up to $5.22 billion with CSPC

AstraZeneca agrees to research deal worth up to $5.22 billion with CSPC

The logo of the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is seen at the company's China Commercial Innovation Centre (CCIC) in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, China, September 15, 2018. Picture taken September 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adam Jourdan/File Photo

13 Jun 2025 04:40PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AstraZeneca said on Friday it has agreed to a research deal with Chinese drugmaker CSPC Pharmaceuticals worth up to $5.22 billion to focus on AI-enabled initiatives.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement