AstraZeneca says COVID vaccine demand high in Latam, Middle East, Asia

FRANKFURT : Astrazeneca said global interest in government purchase agreements for its COVID-19 vaccine was driven by strong demand in Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, even as aggregate global demand this year will fall.

Speaking on a media call after the release of the company's fourth-quarter results, CEO Pascal Soriot said the shot, branded Vaxzevria, is receiving a "fantastic welcome" in those regions.

The drugmaker earlier flagged a likely fall in COVID-19-related product sales this year, as an expected decline in vaccine revenue is to be partially offset by growth in sales of its antibody drug Evusheld.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Pushkala Aripaka; editing by Jason Neely)