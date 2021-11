KUALA LUMPUR : Shares in ATA IMS Bhd plunged 36.6per cent in early trade on Friday after major client Dyson Ltd cut business ties with the Malaysian supplier.

High-tech home appliance maker Dyson told Reuters it had cut ties with the supplier, which makes parts for Dyson's vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, following an audit of the company's labour practices and allegations by a whistleblower.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)