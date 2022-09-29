Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Atom Computing to invest US$100 million in Colorado for quantum computer centre
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Atom Computing to invest US$100 million in Colorado for quantum computer centre

Atom Computing to invest US$100 million in Colorado for quantum computer centre
An Atom Computing's Phoenix quantum computer is seen in Berkeley, California, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jane Lanhee Lee
Atom Computing to invest US$100 million in Colorado for quantum computer centre
Colorado Governor Jared Polis attended the opening ceremony of Atom Computing's new facility in Boulder, Colorado. Atom Computing makes quantum computers and the state is pushing to attract companies and talent to build up its quantum ecosystem, in Boulder, Colorado, U.S., September 28, 2022. Kortny Rolston-Duce/Handout via REUTERS
29 Sep 2022 05:32AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2022 05:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Atom Computing, a Berkeley, California-based quantum computer maker, said on Wednesday (Sep 28) it would invest US$100 million over the next three years in Colorado where it plans to build its next generation of quantum computers.

It is the latest quantum computing startup to build out its base in Boulder, Colorado. The state started to boost its involvement in quantum computing about two years ago, said Colorado's governor, Jared Polis, who attended Wednesday's Atom Computing event in Boulder.

"We want to be the leader of quantum computing as this industry creates hundreds of companies, tens of thousands of jobs, and powers a new technology revolution," Polis told Reuters.

Quantum computers, which use quantum mechanics, will eventually be able to operate millions of times faster than today's advanced supercomputers. The technology is still in its early stages.

The University of Colorado Boulder has been a center for quantum physics-related research, and is home to JILA, formerly known as the Joint Institute for Laboratory Astrophysics, a joint institute of the university and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Atom Computing uses lasers to control individual atoms and build qubits, the basic unit of quantum information. The company has raised a total of US$80 million so far, it said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.