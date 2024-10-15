Logo
Atos appoints Philippe Salle as new chairman and CEO
FILE PHOTO: A French national flag flies near a logo of French IT consulting firm Atos, at the entrance of a company's building, in Angers, France, March 20, 2024. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

15 Oct 2024 01:47PM
French IT company Atos said on Tuesday that Philippe Salle will become its new chairman with immediate effect while also taking over as chief executive from February.

Salle, who according to the company intends to participate in the ailing form's restructuring by investing at least 9 million euros ($9.80 million) himself, replaces former Unicredit top banker Jean-Pierre Mustier.

Mustier will act as CEO until January 31, Atos said to ensure "an orderly, constructive and effective transition".

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

Source: Reuters

