Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Atos lifts annual sales target on high demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Atos lifts annual sales target on high demand

Atos lifts annual sales target on high demand
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French IT consulting firm Atos is seen on its new supercomputer BullSequana XH3000 during a news conference in Paris, France, February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Atos lifts annual sales target on high demand
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French IT consulting firm Atos is seen during a news conference to present its new supercomputer BullSequana XH3000 in Paris, France, February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
28 Jul 2023 01:39PM (Updated: 28 Jul 2023 01:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

France's Atos raised its full-year organic revenue growth target on Friday, pointing to improving commercial traction and high demand, even as its half-year sales came slightly below expectations.

The IT consultancy group expects its 2023 organic revenue to be in line with last year's or to rise by up to 2 per cent, compared to its prior range of -1 per cent to 1 per cent.

Its revenue for the six months through June was 5.5 billion euros ($6 billion), below the 5.57 billion euros expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv Eikon.

($1 = 0.9116 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.