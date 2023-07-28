Atos lifts annual sales target on high demand

France's Atos raised its full-year organic revenue growth target on Friday, pointing to improving commercial traction and high demand, even as its half-year sales came slightly below expectations.

The IT consultancy group expects its 2023 organic revenue to be in line with last year's or to rise by up to 2 per cent, compared to its prior range of -1 per cent to 1 per cent.

Its revenue for the six months through June was 5.5 billion euros ($6 billion), below the 5.57 billion euros expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv Eikon.

($1 = 0.9116 euros)