Atos shareholder calls for chairman to resign as share price on 30-year low
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Atos is pictured at the Eurosatory international defence and security exhibition in Villepinte, near Paris, France June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

09 Sep 2022 11:04PM (Updated: 09 Sep 2022 11:04PM)
PARIS : A minority shareholder in struggling French IT consulting company Atos called on Friday for the chairman of the company to resign as its shares traded near 30-year lows amid scepticism about its restructuring plan.

"Our main request is that the chairman steps down and that the board members which have been there the longest are replaced with new members who are well recognised in the IT industry", Cyril Charlot, founding partner at Paris-based Sycomore Asset Management, told Reuters.

Sycomore Asset Management owns between 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent of Atos. Atos did not have an immediate comment on Sycomore's call for Chairman Bertrand Meunier to resign.

Source: Reuters

