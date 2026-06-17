AT&T names Jennifer Biry as CFO from 2027, Desroches to retire

June 16 : Telecom provider AT&T said on Tuesday Pascal Desroches will retire as CFO at the end of 2026 and that Jennifer Biry would succeed him.

Here are more details:

• Jennifer Biry, the former CFO of McAfee, is set to become AT&T's CFO at the start of 2027, according to a company filing.

• Biry was appointed AT&T's deputy CFO on Monday.

• She has held a senior-level positions at AT&T since 1999 in finance, sales and strategy.

• She also served as CFO of WarnerMedia from 2020 to 2022 when it was an AT&T unit

• Desroches, whose retirement is effective December 31, joined AT&T in 2021, leading cost cuts, balance sheet simplification and major 5G and fiber investments