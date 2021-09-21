Logo
AT&T plans multi-year effort to burnish its brand image
AT&T plans multi-year effort to burnish its brand image

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for AT&T is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

21 Sep 2021 11:59PM (Updated: 21 Sep 2021 11:55PM)
AT&T Inc Chief Executive John Stankey said on Tuesday the U.S. wireless company will pursue a "multi-year effort" to improve its reputation with customers.

Speaking at Goldman Sachs' Communacopia conference, Stankey said he was not satisfied with AT&T's current brand image and added the company is not currently perceived by customers as "being the best in all cases."

AT&T has so far achieved US$2 billion in "cost efficiencies" out of its goal of US$6 billion, which the company is investing back into its business, Stankey said.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Source: Reuters

