AT&T sells Mexico unit to Televisa, Fintech for $2 billion

Oct 13 : US carrier AT&T on Tuesday said it has agreed to sell its Mexican unit to Grupo Televisa and Fintech Holdings for $2 billion in cash, as it sharpens its focus on domestic fiber and 5G networks.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, pending regulatory approvals in Mexico, AT&T said in a statement. Its Mexican unit, the country's second-largest mobile operator, had approximately 24.7 million subscribers as of December 2025, according to Televisa.

• The deal's purchase price of $2 billion in cash is subject to adjustments, plus additional contractual and contingent benefits, and will be funded through available cash and non-recourse secured debt financing.

• Televisa and Fintech each own a 50 per cent stake of the consortium that is purchasing AT&T.

• AT&T Mexico reported revenues of 85.4 billion pesos and operating income of 1.4 billion pesos for 2025, Televisa said in its statement.

• AT&T will classify AT&T Mexico as held-for-sale in continuing operations in its third-quarter 2026 SEC filing.

• "We have articulated a strong belief that the AI future will run on converged networks with dense fiber assets," AT&T Chairman and CEO John Stankey said in a statement. "This move positions AT&T Mexico to participate in that evolution."