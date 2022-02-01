Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

AT&T to spin off WarnerMedia in $43 billion Discovery media merger
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

AT&T to spin off WarnerMedia in $43 billion Discovery media merger

AT&T to spin off WarnerMedia in $43 billion Discovery media merger
FILE PHOTO: The AT&T logo is seen in a store window in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
AT&T to spin off WarnerMedia in $43 billion Discovery media merger
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for AT&T is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid//File Photo
01 Feb 2022 07:38PM (Updated: 01 Feb 2022 07:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AT&T Inc said on Tuesday it will spin off WarnerMedia in a $43 billion transaction to merge its media properties with Discovery Inc.

The U.S. telecoms group will distribute shares of the new Warner Bros. Discovery as a dividend of $1.11 per share, down from $2.08 per share.

AT&T shareholders will own 71per cent of the new Warner Bros. Discovery company and will receive a 0.24 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery for each AT&T share they own.

"Rather than try to account for market volatility in the near-term and decide where to apportion value in the process of doing an exchange of shares, the spin-off distribution will let the market do what markets do best," AT&T CEO John Stankey said in a prepared statement.

"We are confident both equities will soon be valued on the solid fundamentals and attractive prospects they represent."

AT&T anticipates spending about $20 billion in capex this year to invest more heavily into fiber to the home broadband internet services and expanding its 5G wireless footprint.

Warner Bros Discovery will be playing catch up to larger streaming video rival Netflix even though WarnerMedia's HBO Max grew faster in the United States in the fourth quarter, ending the year with 74 million subscribers.

But the combination, which is expected to close in the second quarter, will be coming together just as Netflix is showing signs of maturity.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us