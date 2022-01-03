Logo
AT&T, Verizon CEOs reject US request for 5G deployment delay
FILE PHOTO: A contract crew from Verizon installs 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, U.S. December 3, 2019. REUTERS/George Frey
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for AT&T is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
03 Jan 2022 02:14AM (Updated: 03 Jan 2022 02:17AM)
WASHINGTON: The chief executives of AT&T and Verizon Communications rejected a request by US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to delay the planned Jan 5 introduction of new 5G wireless service over aviation safety concerns.

Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson had asked AT&T CEO John Stankey and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg for a commercial deployment delay of no more than two weeks.

The wireless companies in a joint letter Sunday said they would not deploy 5G around airports for six months but rejected any broader limitation on using C-Band spectrum. They said the Transportation Department proposal would be "an irresponsible abdication of the operating control required to deploy world-class and globally competitive communications networks."

Source: Reuters

