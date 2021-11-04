AT&T, Verizon to delay C-Band spectrum use pending air safety review

WASHINGTON : AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications agreed to delay by a month the commercial launch of C-band wireless service pending an assessment of any impact on aviation safety technologies, two government agencies said Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Federal Communications Commission said in a joint statement they "will continue to coordinate closely to ensure that the United States keeps pace with the rest of the world in deploying next-generation communications technologies safely and without undue delay." The carriers had been set to use the spectrum on Dec. 5 and have agreed to delay it until early January.

