Business

Aussie start-up firm SafetyCulture appoints Tesla Chair as director
27 Mar 2023 02:09PM (Updated: 27 Mar 2023 02:09PM)
Australian technology firm SafetyCulture on Monday said it has appointed Robyn Denholm, chair of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, as a director to its board.

Blackbird Ventures-backed SafetyCulture is a mobile-first audit platform that helps businesses perform checks, train staff, report issues and automate tasks. It counts Coles, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Kmart among its customers.

Denholm, who has been an advisor to the Australian firm since late 2021, is replacing Rick Baker, co-founder of Blackbird Ventures, the company said in a statement.

The collapse of U.S.-based technology-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank and the ensuing volatility in global financial markets in recent weeks has stoked concerns of higher funding costs for start-up businesses.

"We've avoided the layoffs we're seeing across the industry and over the last two quarters we've been able to shift the business back to profitability," SafetyCulture said.

Denholm's new role is in addition to her roles as Tesla Chair and Chair of The Technology Council of Australia, the company said.

Denholm has been in various senior roles in the global technology industry, including former chief financial officer at Australian firm Telstra and is an operating partner at Blackbird Ventures.

Source: Reuters

