Australia's Commonwealth Bank mocks Apple's 'pro-competition' claim

SYDNEY: Commonwealth Bank of Australia accused Apple on Thursday (Sep 23) of uncompetitive behaviour over control of payments on its phones, which have grown to about a third of all in-person payments the country's largest lender processes.

Matt Comyn, chief executive at the Sydney-based bank, urged lawmakers to boost scrutiny of technology giants, saying payments through digital wallets developed by Apple and Alphabet's Google made up about 45 per cent of all physical consumer payments, as distinct from other payments such as online or direct debits.

"The ... claim that Apple is pro-competition, I think, is a fair statement, as long as one accepts that competition is welcome as long as no one can compete with Apple," Comyn told a regular parliamentary committee.

The bank has been calling for Apple to free up the Near Field Communication (NFC) chip on its phones for the use of banks' own apps, estimating the US firm captures 80 per cent of all contactless transactions done through smartphones and smartwatches.

Contactless payments are growing fast in Australia, fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic and mobile payment services such as Apple Pay, and Comyn estimated customers tap more than 90 per cent of their transactions.

Apple, which requires banks to process all contactless payments through its digital wallet and pay an undisclosed fee, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

"It is analogous to imagine a world today where, on your Apple phone, the only person that could determine which carrier you used is Apple," Comyn said.