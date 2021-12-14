Australia battery metals players eye S Korea market prospects

SYDNEY :The heads of Australian battery metals firms emerged from meetings with South Korea's president in Sydney on Tuesday saying they hope to out-muscle China and become a key supplier to Korean companies developing batteries for electric vehicles.

The aspiring metals miners met President Moon Jae-in during a visit in which Seoul and Canberra agreed to ensure supplies of Australian critical minerals exports for South Korea's tech sector.

"Customers want to know where cobalt, indeed all their metals, are coming from and be given assurance it's not coming from somewhere that's unsustainable," said Joe Kaderavek, head of cobalt developer Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd, after meeting Moon.

"China's been unable to give those assurances so it's time to have a new supply chain."

Stephen Grocott, managing director of Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd, which has offtake agreements for nickel and cobalt from South Korea's POSCO and LG Chem Ltd, said Australian producers hoped to meet environmental credentials demanded by battery customers.

"China's ESG (environmental, social and governance) credentials are slowly improving but they've got a long way to go, and frankly I struggle to see how Indonesian-Chinese production can go into the Western world and still meet customer and consumer expectations," he said.

Western allies have moved to reduce their dependence on China amid heightened concern about Beijing's control over the critical minerals sector.

South Korea needs critical mineral supplies, having pledged to become a battery manufacturing powerhouse by 2030 as part of a plan to be carbon-neutral by 2050. The country controls a third of the US$46 billion market for electric vehicle batteries.

Australia supplies 40per cent of South Korea's critical mineral imports, which are crucial for many of the components needed to drive the world's economies to net zero emissions.

Rare earths miner Australian Strategic Materials Ltd, which also attended the meeting with Moon, said it signed a cooperation deal with a South Korean government mining agency to supply critical minerals and metals.

