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Australia begins legal action against Telegram over alleged pro-terror material
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Australia begins legal action against Telegram over alleged pro-terror material

Australia begins legal action against Telegram over alleged pro-terror material

FILE PHOTO: Telegram app logo is seen in this illustration taken June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ File Photo

30 Jul 2026 08:23AM (Updated: 30 Jul 2026 08:28AM)
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SYDNEY, July 30 : Australia's internet regulator said on Thursday it had begun legal action against messaging platform Telegram over alleged failings to tackle pro-terror posts.

The office of the eSafety Commissioner said it had begun action after Telegram failed to remove videos of terrorist executions and mass shootings.

"This case concerns content linked to some of the most notorious acts of known extremist violence in recent history, including material associated with the Christchurch and Buffalo terror attacks," eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in a statement.  

"We allege that this content remained accessible on the service long after Telegram had been put on notice."

A spokesperson for Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Telegram is one of the world's most downloaded apps, with over a billion monthly active users, according to the company.

Source: Reuters
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