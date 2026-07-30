Logo
Logo

Business

Australia begins legal action against Telegram over alleged pro-terror material
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Australia begins legal action against Telegram over alleged pro-terror material

Australia begins legal action against Telegram over alleged pro-terror material

FILE PHOTO: Telegram app logo is seen in this illustration taken June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ File Photo

30 Jul 2026 08:23AM (Updated: 30 Jul 2026 08:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY, July 30 : Australia's internet regulator said on Thursday it had begun legal action against messaging platform Telegram over alleged failings to tackle pro-terror posts. 

The office of the eSafety Commissioner said it had begun action after Telegram failed to remove videos of terrorist executions and mass shootings.

"This case concerns content linked to some of the most notorious acts of known extremist violence in recent history, including material associated with the Christchurch and Buffalo terror attacks," eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in a statement.   

"We allege that this content remained accessible on the service long after Telegram had been put on notice."

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Failure to comply with Australia's codes and standards could result in civil penalties of up to A$54.6 million ($38 million), the statement said.

A spokesperson for Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Telegram is one of the world's most downloaded apps, with over 1 billion monthly active users, according to the company.  

Its founder, Russian-born Pavel Durov, left Russia in 2014, moving himself and the company to Dubai in 2017.

The platform has become a critical source of information on Russia's war in Ukraine and is used widely by officials in Moscow and Kyiv.

Russia on Wednesday charged Durov with facilitating terrorist activity, alleging that the app was being used by Ukrainian spies to organise attacks inside Russia.

($1 = 1.4366 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement