Analysts split on Australia central bank's position regarding tapering plans

SYDNEY: Analysts are split on whether the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will delay tapering plans at its September policy meeting next week, as a faster roll out of coronavirus vaccines offsets a harder-than-expected economic blow from lockdowns.

Some 36 of 37 analysts polled by Reuters expect the cash rate to stay at 0.1 per cent, where it has been since a cut last November. This is no surprise given the RBA still argues a hike is unlikely until 2024 when it hopes wage growth and inflation will have finally picked up to desired levels.

More uncertain is whether it will delay a taper of its AUS$5 billion in weekly bond buying, part of a package of stimulus measures enacted last year as the economy was emerging from a pandemic-driven recession.

The bank surprised many in August by sticking with plans to cut its bond buying to AUS$4 billion a week starting this month. Since then, the spread of the Delta variant has shut more cities and is set to cause a vicious contraction this quarter.

Yet of the 25 analysts that responded, 15 said the bank would not delay the taper and only 10 that it would.

Fewer wanted to comment on whether the RBA should delay, but of those that answered five said they should pause and 10 that they should go ahead and taper.

The main argument for a pause is that the economic damage done by harsh lockdowns in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra will be greater than the RBA first expected and the likely recovery more prolonged given restrictions will only be eased gradually.