Australia clears Hanwha's bid to raise stake in shipbuilder Austal

SYDNEY, Dec 12 : Australia said on Friday it would not oppose a proposal by Korea's Hanwha to increase its stake in Australian shipbuilder Austal to 19.9 per cent from 9.9 per cent, but the deal will be subject to strict conditions over data information and security.

"It follows a thorough and robust process that took account of all the relevant economic, national security and other national interest issues," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement.

Hanwha would remain a minority shareholder under the proposal and cannot increase its shareholding above 19.9 per cent, Chalmers said.