Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Australia competition watchdog to probe gas pricing by retailers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Australia competition watchdog to probe gas pricing by retailers

16 May 2023 11:23AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ADELAIDE, Australia : Australia's competition watchdog will look into natural gas retailers' market behaviour and expects them to pass through cheaper supplies to consumers, the head of the agency said on Tuesday.

The government has ramped up scrutiny of its gas supply chain, introducing price caps and proposing a curb on liquefied natural gas exports from the country's east coast plants, to ensure sufficient supplies reach consumers at affordable prices.

The objective of the government's intervention is to have enough supply for east coast markets at a reasonable price, Anna Brakey, commissioner of the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC), told the APPEA industry conference.

"We will now turn our focus to retailers," she said.

The watchdog expects retailers to pass on cheaper gas prices to consumers and if this does not happen, Brakey said, it will provide further recommendations to the government.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.